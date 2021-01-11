Two new deaths in York County attributed to COVID-19

There were two new deaths reported in York County over a two-day period attributed to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

One death was reported Sunday and the other death was reported Monday.

Additionally, 339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in York County. On Monday, state health officials reported 265 new cases, bringing the county's total to 26,759 since the outbreak began.

Statewide there were 12,844 new cases over the two-day period, bringing the total to 726,154.

There were an additional 186 deaths statewide during over the two days. The statewide death toll increased to 17,853.

Approximately 3,392,246 patients have tested negative for COVID-19, including 113,018 in York County.

As of Monday, about 22.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 374,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 90 million confirmed cases and more than 1.9 million deaths.

