COVID-19 kills 15 more in York County, a new single-day high

York County had 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, a record-breaking increase launching the death toll to 394 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The county's previous record of 11 deaths was reported Dec. 23.

The county also saw an increase of 244 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 22,537, according to data.

Statewide, there were 8,545 additional cases, bringing the total to 622,349. There were also 267 new deaths, for a new death toll standing at 15,353, health officials reported.

There have been 108,155 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,244,103 negative patients in the state.

A surge in COVID-19 deaths in York County following Thanksgiving is overwhelming the morgue shared by county Coroner Pam Gay and WellSpan York Hospital.

Over the past two weeks, the morgue has "frequently" reached its capacity of eight or nine bodies. At times, there has been an overflow due to a lack of space for incoming decedents.

"That usually involves going into a room that’s next to the morgue and turning down the temperature," Gay said. "This is why we so much need our own space."

As of Tuesday, about 19.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 334,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 81 million confirmed cases and more than 1.7 million deaths.

