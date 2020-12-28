York City district judge office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Staff report

A York City district judge office is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office of District Judge Joel Toluba, District Court 19-01-05 at 745 W. Mason Ave., will be closed temporarily until the facility is cleaned and sufficient staff are cleared to return to work by medical personnel, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The employee last worked in the office on Wednesday and adhered to health and safety guidelines for the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing when interacting with the public, the AOPC stated in a news release.

The AOPC also announced Monday that another employee in the York County Judicial Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee last worked at the center on Dec. 9, according to the AOPC, and also followed guidelines on personal protection equipment and social distancing.

Those potentially exposed to the virus will be notified by public health officials, but there is no indication that members of the public were exposed, the AOPC said in a news release.

The AOPC has has now alerted the public about 21 people working in the court system at the judicial center who have tested positive. The office only makes announcements about those working in the court system, not anyone working in row offices and other areas of the center.