Sunday update: Six new deaths in York County associated with COVID-19

There are six new deaths in York County associated with COVID-19 over two days, the state Department of Health reported on Sunday.

Three deaths were reported Saturday and three more on Sunday, for a total of 167 deaths linked to the disease in York County since the outbreak began, according to the state.

A "technical issue" caused a delay in Saturday’s reporting and the need to report a two-day total on Sunday, state officials said.

For Saturday and Sunday, 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in York County, for a total of 5,107. This is data for both Saturday and Sunday and had not been broken down by day by Sunday afternoon, according to the state.

Statewide, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 163,535, according to state data.

Additionally, there were 17 new deaths statewide reported Sunday, for a total of 8,216. There were 20 deaths reported in the state for Saturday.

So far, 1,931,635 patients in the state have tested negative for COVID-19, including 61,913 in York County, the state announced.

As of Sunday, 991 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 23,232 cases among residents and 5,153 cases among employees since the outbreak began.

Overall, there have been 5,483 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

