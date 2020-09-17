One new COVID-19 death in York County, 28 new cases reported Thursday

There was one new COVID-19 related death reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the total to 136, the state Department of Health reported.

In addition, 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a new total of 4,361 in York County.

Statewide, there were an additional 933 positive cases, for an overall total of 147,923 since the outbreak began. The state also reported 10 new deaths Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 7,913.

Approximately 1,721,275 patients in the state have tested negative for COVID-19, including 54,432 in York County, according to the state.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 957 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 22,095 cases among residents and 4,825 cases among employees, according to state data.

There have also been 5,327 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.