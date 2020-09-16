One new COVID-19 death in York County, 75 new cases

There was one new COVID-19 related death reported in York County Wednesday, bringing the total to 135, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

There were also 75 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, bringing the total case count to 4,333, according to state data.

Statewide, there were an additional 776 positive cases, for an overall total of 146,990 since the outbreak began. The state also reported 28 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,903.

So far, 1,708,131 patients in the state whave tested negative for COVID-19, including 54,065 in York County, according to the state.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 956 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 22,064 cases among residents and 4,806 cases among employees, the state reported Wednesday.

There have been 5,308 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.