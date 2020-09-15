York County has 42 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday

There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, bringing the total to 4,258, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Statewide, there are an additional 1,151 positive cases, for an overall total of 146,214.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in York County, leaving the total at 134. The state reported six new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,875, according to the Department of Health.

There are 1,695,284 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, including 53,626 in York County, the state reported.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 956 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 21,993 cases among residents and 4,787 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

There had been 5,300 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to state figures.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

