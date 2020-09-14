Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported for York County, 49 new cases on Monday

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in York County on Sunday, bringing the total to 134, the state Department of Health reported.

York County also had 49 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, bringing the overall total to 4,216. On Sunday, the state reported 43 new cases in York County.

Statewide, there were an additional 638 cases reported Sunday and 620 additional cases reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 145,063.

There were also seven new deaths reported for Monday, for a total of 7,869 in the state since the outbreak began.

Pennsylvania no longer reports COVID-19 figures on Sundays, so Monday reports include new cases from Sunday and Monday, according to the department. Also, Monday's report did not include figures from Philadelphia County because of reporting delays.

There are 1,684,609 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, including 53,275 in York County, the state reported.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 953 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 21,934 cases among residents and 4,770 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

There had been 5,297 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to state figures.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

