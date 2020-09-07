Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County

Staff report

York County had two new deaths linked to the coronavirus and an additional 34 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.

York has now had 132 deaths linked to the coronavirus and 3,807 cases since the outbreak began, the department said.

Pennsylvania saw 547 new cases on Monday and 20 new deaths. The state has seen 139,863 cases of COVID-19 during the course of the pandemic and 7,780 deaths.

Last week, York County saw a record-breaking 128 new cases in one day. At least 20 inmates at York County Prison tested positive for COVID-19 over a three-day period last week, officials said in a news conference Friday, and more than 100 cases have been detected among inmates over the past few weeks.

There were 161,316 coronavirus tests administered in Pennsylvania between Aug. 31 and Sept, 6, with 5,838 positive results, the state reported.

There are 1,608,378 patients who have tested negative to date in the state. York County has had 49,604 negative tests.

For the patients who have tested positive, the age breakdown is: