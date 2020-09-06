Sunday update: 34 new cases in York County

Staff report

York County had 34 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Sunday, pushing the total to 3,773 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths in the county, where the toll remained at 130.

Last week York County saw a record-breaking 128 new cases in one day. At least 20 inmates at York County Prison tested positive for COVID-19 over a three-day period this week, officials said in a news conference Friday, and more than 100 cases have been detected among inmates over the past few weeks.

More:York County COVID-19 spike smashes record; officials won't confirm 'outbreak' locations

More:20 new COVID-19 cases at York County Prison since Wednesday

More:At York County Prison, 169 inmates have had COVID-19, most asymptomatic

Statewide, there were 691 additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday, increasing the total to 139,316. No new deaths were reported in Pennsylvania, where the toll now sits at 7,760. Of that, 5,239 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There are 1,599,299 patients who have tested negative to date, 49,268 of whom reside in York County.

The state Department of Health provided the following age breakdown for the patients who have tested positive to date: