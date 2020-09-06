Central York reports positive COVID case; all schools to remain open

Staff report

The Central York School District on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 case of its week-old school year.

The district was notified a day earlier of a confirmed case at Central York High School, according to a message on its website.

“The individual who is the confirmed case was in attendance at the school for a brief period of time prior to being diagnosed,” the message states. “The individual has not been in school since earlier this week and is following the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance on quarantine and measures to take before returning to school.”

The high school and all other schools in the district will remain “open at this time.”

Administrators have notified students who were exposed, and the Department of Health also will contact them directly.

“The Department of Health will notify these individuals of quarantine protocols or any measures to take for their health and safety at this time and before returning to school,” according to the district’s message.

Central York is following all Department of Health guidance, “including continuation of heightened cleaning measures and continued monitoring of students and staff for any additional suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

Central students returned to school Aug. 25 after the school board rejected Superintendent Michael Snell's advice witch to an all-remote reopening plan.