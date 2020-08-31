South Western School District closes temporarily after multiple cases of COVID-19 confirmed

South Western School District will be closed for a week after another COVIDcase was confirmed at Baresville Elementary, Superintendent Jay Burkhart announced Sunday night.

The district will be closed Monday until Friday, with current plans to re-open the buildings on Sept. 8, Burkhart said in a statement.

Remote learning will resume for all students starting Tuesday.

"Our district and building administration has been reviewing guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Education regarding guidance for confirmed individual cases at multiple buildings," Burkhart said in a statement.

South Western School District confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Aug. 26 at its high school. The confirmed individual was not present at school.

The district's schools operated on a three-day hybrid schedule.

