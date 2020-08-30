Sunday update: 27 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

There are 27 new cases of COVID-19 in York County as of Sunday, bringing the county's total to 3,328, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were an additional 670 cases, bringing the total to 133,504 in all 67 counties. There was also two new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 7,673 overall. Deaths are generally not reported over the weekend.

There were no new deaths in York County reported Sunday, leaving the county with 122 deaths linked to the disease.

There are 1,515,899 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, including 46,577 in York County, the state reported Sunday.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 925 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 20,937 cases among residents and 4,458 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

There have been 5,175 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to state figures.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.