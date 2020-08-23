York County has 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in York County as of Sunday, bringing the county's total to 3,119, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there are an additional 619 cases bringing the total to 129,048 in all 67 counties. There was also two new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 7,578 overall. Deaths are generally not reported over the weekend.

There were no new deaths in York County reported Sunday.

On Friday, York Hospital banned most visitors due to growing COVID-19 numbers. State health officials have acknowledged York County has the seventh highest positivity rate in Pennsylvania.

There are 1,423,972 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19, including 43,626 in York County, the state reported Sunday.

More:York Hospital bans most visitors; York County outbreak among Pa.'s worst, state says

More:York County has two new deaths linked to COVID-19, 48 new cases

Among nursing and personal care homes, 914 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 20,665 cases among residents and 4,368 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

There have been 5,125 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to state figures.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.