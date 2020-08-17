York County district court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A district court in York County will be temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

Magisterial District Court 19-01-02, presided over by District Justice James H. Morgan and located at 1215 Roosevelt Ave., will be closed for cleaning and safety precautions until further notice from the court administration, according to a news release.

The employee who tested positive last worked at the York City office Thursday, the release states.

The court administration has notified York City public health officials, who will be conducting contact tracing testing.

"Those potentially exposed, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, will be notified by city public health officials," the release states. "While contact tracing efforts have just started, at this time there is no indication the public was exposed to the affected employee."

