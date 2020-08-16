30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County on Sunday

Staff report

York County had an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 2,884, according to the state Department of Health.

No new deaths were reported for the county, leaving the total at 105.

Pennsylvania had an additional 660 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 124,460 cases, according to the department. The state has reported three additional deaths linked to the coronavirus for a total of 7,468.

In York County, 41,117 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, and statewide 1,332,403 have tested negative.

York County has 40 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, and nine of them are on ventilators, according to the state. Statewide, 559 patients are hospitalized and 99 are on ventilators.

York County has 643.4 cases per 100,000 residents, the Department of Health said.