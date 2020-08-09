York County has 71 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

York County had 71 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, increasing the total to 2,572, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were an additional 760 cases, bringing the total to 118,852 in all 67 counties. There was also one new death in Pennsylvania, for 7,314 overall. Deaths are generally not reported over the weekend.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the death toll at 93.

There are 1,228,358 patients who have tested negative to date, including 37,092 in York County, health officials said.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 876 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 19,944 cases for residents and 4,143 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

There have been 4,975 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to state figures.

Nearly 77% of patients who tested positive have recovered, state officials said.

The number of individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, the department said.

If a COVID-19 case has not been reported as a death, and more than 30 days have surpassed the date of the patient's first positive test, an individual is considered recovered, according to the state.

