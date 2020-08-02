Sunday update: 39 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

There were 39 new cases of COVID-19 in York County as of Sunday, increasing the total to 2,325, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were an additional 654 cases, bringing the total to 113,590 in all 67 counties. There were also five new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 7,209 overall.

There were no new deaths in York County as of Sunday, leaving the total at 87.

There are 1,130,979 patients who have tested negative to date, including 34,160 in York County, health officials said.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 856 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 19,558 cases for residents and 3,954 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

There have been 4,906 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to state figures.

Approximately 76% of patients who tested positive have recovered, state officials said.

The number of Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, the department said.

If a COVID-19 case has not been reported as a death, and more than 30 days have surpassed the date of the patient's first positive test, an individual is considered recovered, according to the state.

