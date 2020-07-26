Sunday update: No new virus deaths in York County, one less positive case than thought

Staff report

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in York County Sunday – the toll stands at 80 –and the county’s positive cases were reduced by one to 2,151.

Statewide, there were 800 additional cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health, pushing the total to 107,425.

There were four additional deaths in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,118. Of that total, 4,851 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,028,776 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 30,996 of whom reside in York County.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,818 cases among employees, for a total of 22,952. Approximately 7,939 of the total cases are in health care workers.