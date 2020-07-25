Saturday update: York County has 80th death linked to COVID-19, 33 new cases

York County had its 80th death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, while 33 additional cases pushed the total to 2,152 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, there were 1,054 additional cases of COVID-19 over the day prior, pushing the total to 106,625.

There were 13 additional deaths in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,114. Of that total, 4,850 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,016,705 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 30,837 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 75% of all individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,066 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,785 cases among employees, for a total of 22,851. Approximately 7,092 of the total cases are in health care workers.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.