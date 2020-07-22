Here's how York County residents can qualify for COVID-19 rent assistance

York County residents who need help with their rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic might be eligible for financial support.

At least $1.4 million in rental assistance money has been provided to York County's Community Progress Council, which can distribute the money to residents in need, according to a news release.

This funding, allocated through the federal CARES Act, can provide up to $750 each month for a maximum of six months to qualifying York County residents.

Qualifying tenants must have at least a 30% reduction of income after March 1.

To apply, three application forms must be submitted — one by the tenant and two by the landlord.

Several supporting documents including the lease, pay stubs, proof of unemployment and proof of property ownership must be included in the applications, the news release states.

Interested residents can apply for rent assistance by visiting Community Progress Council website.

A physical version of the application can be picked up in-person from CPC's office, located at 226 E. College Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

