COVID-19 cases in York County surpass 2,000

There were 21 new cases of COVID-19 in York County as of Monday, increasing the number of cases to 2,006, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were an additional 711 cases, bringing the total to 101,738 in all 67 counties. There were also three new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 7,018 overall.

There were no new deaths in York County as of Monday, leaving the total at 72.

There are 938,175 patients who have tested negative to date, including 28,763 in York County, health officials said.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 792 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 18,685 cases for residents and 3,614 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

Though the largest number of patients hospitalized is age 65 or older, the state is seeing a "significant increase" in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly those ages 19 to 24, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are 4 or younger;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are 65 or older.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.