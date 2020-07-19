Sunday update: 10 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday in York County, bringing the total to 1,985 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were an additional 786 cases, bringing the total to 101,027 in all 67 counties. There were also eight new deaths in Pennsylvania, for 7,015 overall.

There were no new deaths in York County as of Sunday, leaving the total at 72.

There are 926,352 patients who have tested negative to date, including 28,441 in York County, health officials said.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 788 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 18,638 cases for residents and 3,599 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are 4 or younger;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are 65 or older.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.