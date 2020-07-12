Sunday update: 18 new case of COVID-19 in York County, one new death

There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday in York County, bringing the total to 1,850 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

One new death was reported, bringing the county’s death toll to 63 people.

Statewide, there were an additional 577 cases, bringing the total to 95,266 in all 67 counties. Pennsylvania recorded seven new deaths, raising the total to 6,904 since the pandemic began.

There are 829,018 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative as of Sunday, including 26,368 in York County, health officials said.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 748 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 18,258 cases for residents and 3,471 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are 4 or younger;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are 65 or older.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.