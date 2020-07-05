Staff report

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

The county has seen 1,609 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, records show. No new deaths were recorded in the county, leaving the total at 54.

Across the state, 479 new cases were reported for a total of 89,854, the department said in a news release. There were four new deaths reported for a total of 6,753.

To date, 734,846 patients have tested negative in the state, including 23,417 in York County.

The state reports 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

In York County, 173 cases have been reported in residents of nursing and personal care homes and 55 among staff members. There have been 28 deaths linked to nursing and personal care homes in York County.

