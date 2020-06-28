Sunday update: 13 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday in York County, bringing the total to 1,456, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were an additional 505 cases, bringing the total to 85,496 in all 67 counties.

There were no new COVID-related deaths reported locally, leaving the total at 44. Statewide, there were three new deaths, raising the total to 6,606 since the pandemic began.

There are 634,711 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative as of Sunday, including 21,291 in York County, health officials said.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 687 facilities across all 67 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 17,677 cases for residents and 3,212 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are 4 or younger;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are 65 or older.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.