There were 41 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday in York County, bringing the total to 1,296, the state Department of Health reported.

The total number includes 1,255 confirmed cases in York County and 41 probable cases.

Statewide, there were an additional 464 cases in all 67 counties, bringing the total to 81,730.

There were no new deaths recorded in York County, leaving the total at 35.

There were four new deaths in Pennsylvania, raising the total to 6,423. Of that total, 4,345 have occurred in nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 576,015 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative as of Sunday, including 19,500 in York County, health officials said.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 651 facilities across all 67 counties that have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 16,895 cases for residents and 3,012 cases among employees, according to data published by the state.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are 4 or younger;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are 65 or older.

