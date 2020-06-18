Buy Photo Fourth of July at PeoplesBank Park, Tuesday July 4, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

July4York, a popular fireworks and Fourth of July festival held at PeoplesBank Park, was cancelled this year, officials announced Thursday.

Officials with Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, said it wouldn't be feasible to host a large-scale gathering due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the ongoing public safety concerns regarding the pandemic and the restrictions established by the state to address those concerns, it is simply not possible to host our large public event this year," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer in a news release.

July4York has been an annual Fourth of July event in York County for five years.

In addition to fireworks, other activities also included live music, rock climbing, lawn games and face painting, according to the Eventive website.

"We are sorry we won’t be able to celebrate as a community in person, but we know our friends and neighbors will still mark the occasion in their own safe way – and in spirit we’ll be right there with each of them," Menzer said.

