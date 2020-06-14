CLOSE York area COVID-19 survivor working to help others by donating plasma. York Dispatch

York County had five new COVID-19 cases as of noon Sunday, bringing the total to 1,162 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were an additional 336 additional cases, bringing the overall total to 78,798.

Meanwhile, officials reported there were four new deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 6,215, health officials said. There were no new deaths reported in York County, leaving the toll at 31.

Approximately 504,435 patients have tested negative in Pennsylvania, including 17,526 in York County.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials said.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,578 resident and 2,929 faculty cases of COVID-19 at 615 facilities in 45 counties. Out of the statewide total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, the state reported Sunday.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are 4 or younger;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are 65 or older.

