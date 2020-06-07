Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Sunday update: 33 new cases of COVID-19 in York County
York County had 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total to 1,082 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Sunday update: 33 new cases of COVID-19 in York County
A parade of first responders, including police, fire and a medical helicopter, show support for WellSpan York Hospital staff Tuesday, May 26, 2020. York Dispatch
York County had 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total to 1,082 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
At the state level, an additional 506 cases bumped the overall total to 75,592, and approximately 71% of patients have recovered.
Meanwhile, officials reported there were 12 new deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 5,943, health officials said. There were no new deaths reported in York County, leaving the toll at 29.
Approximately 444,173 patients have tested negative in Pennsylvania, including 15,598 in York County.
More: York City mayor rescinds all of his COVID-19-related restrictions
More: Red Lion Street Fair canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
More: PIAA: High school sports might return sooner if schools prepare COVID-19 plans now
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials said.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,131 resident and 2,804 faculty cases of COVID-19 at 615 facilities in 45 counties. Out of the statewide total deaths, 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, the state reported Sunday.
The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:
- Nearly 1% are age 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are age 5-12;
- 2% are age 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are age 19-24;
- 37% are age 25-49;
- Nearly 25% are age 50-64; and
- Nearly 28% are age 65 or older.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 110
- 2 of 110
- 3 of 110
- 4 of 110
- 5 of 110
- 6 of 110
- 7 of 110
- 8 of 110
- 9 of 110
- 10 of 110
- 11 of 110
- 12 of 110
- 13 of 110
- 14 of 110
- 15 of 110
- 16 of 110
- 17 of 110
- 18 of 110
- 19 of 110
- 20 of 110
- 21 of 110
- 22 of 110
- 23 of 110
- 24 of 110
- 25 of 110
- 26 of 110
- 27 of 110
- 28 of 110
- 29 of 110
- 30 of 110
- 31 of 110
- 32 of 110
- 33 of 110
- 34 of 110
- 35 of 110
- 36 of 110
- 37 of 110
- 38 of 110
- 39 of 110
- 40 of 110
- 41 of 110
- 42 of 110
- 43 of 110
- 44 of 110
- 45 of 110
- 46 of 110
- 47 of 110
- 48 of 110
- 49 of 110
- 50 of 110
- 51 of 110
- 52 of 110
- 53 of 110
- 54 of 110
- 55 of 110
- 56 of 110
- 57 of 110
- 58 of 110
- 59 of 110
- 60 of 110
- 61 of 110
- 62 of 110
- 63 of 110
- 64 of 110
- 65 of 110
- 66 of 110
- 67 of 110
- 68 of 110
- 69 of 110
- 70 of 110
- 71 of 110
- 72 of 110
- 73 of 110
- 74 of 110
- 75 of 110
- 76 of 110
- 77 of 110
- 78 of 110
- 79 of 110
- 80 of 110
- 81 of 110
- 82 of 110
- 83 of 110
- 84 of 110
- 85 of 110
- 86 of 110
- 87 of 110
- 88 of 110
- 89 of 110
- 90 of 110
- 91 of 110
- 92 of 110
- 93 of 110
- 94 of 110
- 95 of 110
- 96 of 110
- 97 of 110
- 98 of 110
- 99 of 110
- 100 of 110
- 101 of 110
- 102 of 110
- 103 of 110
- 104 of 110
- 105 of 110
- 106 of 110
- 107 of 110
- 108 of 110
- 109 of 110
- 110 of 110
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments