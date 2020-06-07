CLOSE A parade of first responders, including police, fire and a medical helicopter, show support for WellSpan York Hospital staff Tuesday, May 26, 2020. York Dispatch

York County had 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total to 1,082 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

At the state level, an additional 506 cases bumped the overall total to 75,592, and approximately 71% of patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, officials reported there were 12 new deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 5,943, health officials said. There were no new deaths reported in York County, leaving the toll at 29.

Approximately 444,173 patients have tested negative in Pennsylvania, including 15,598 in York County.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials said.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,131 resident and 2,804 faculty cases of COVID-19 at 615 facilities in 45 counties. Out of the statewide total deaths, 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, the state reported Sunday.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are age 0-4;

Nearly 1% are age 5-12;

2% are age 13-18;

Nearly 6% are age 19-24;

37% are age 25-49;

Nearly 25% are age 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are age 65 or older.

