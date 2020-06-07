CLOSE

The Kennard-Dale High School class of 2020 graduates make their way down North Main Street as they begin their rolling caravan in Stewartstown, Saturday, May 30, 2020. The caravan would end in Delta. York Dispatch

Event organizers have canceled Fawn Grove Olde Tyme Days due to concerns over COVID-19.

The 31st annual event, scheduled from June 26 to June 28, would have benefited Citizens Volunteer Fire Co. and included live bands, kids activities and flea markets.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly and we waited as long as possible before coming to this final decision," event organizers said in a Facebook statement Sunday.

Organizers said they are hoping to plan smaller events later this year.

 "We did not want to cancel the show, but due to the liability and current state guidelines we felt that canceling was our best choice for Olde Tyme Days," the Facebook post reads.

PHOTOS: Kennard-Dale 2020 grad caravan rolls through Stewartstown
