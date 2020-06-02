Share This Story!
York County has 15 new cases of COVID-19, state reports 100 new deaths
York County had 15 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 1,028 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
York County has 15 new cases of COVID-19, state reports 100 new deaths
After weeks of virtual workouts, Jen Warning, owner of Valkyrie Fitness, hosts an outdoor workout at Cousler Park York Dispatch
York County has 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,028 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
At the state level, an additional 612 cases bumped the overall total to 72,894.
Meanwhile, officials reported there were 100 new deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 5,667, health officials said. There were no new deaths reported in York County, leaving the toll at 26.
Approximately 399,361 patients have tested negative in Pennsylvania, including 14,364 in York County.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials said.
The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:
- Nearly 1% are age 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are age 5-12;
- 2% are age 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are age 19-24;
- 37% are age 25-49;
- Nearly 25% are age 50-64; and
- Nearly 28% are age 65 or older.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
