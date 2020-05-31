CLOSE A parade of first responders, including police, fire and a medical helicopter, show support for WellSpan York Hospital staff Tuesday, May 26, 2020. York Dispatch

York County has seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total to 1,007 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, 511 new positive cases were reported, bringing the total to 71,926.

No new deaths were reported in York County, keeping the total at 26. The death rate in the county is 5.8 per 100,000 residents.

There were 18 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, increasing the total to 5,555, health officials said.

Overall, 383,111 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, including 13,843 in York County. Statewide, approximately 67% of patients who had COVID-19 have recovered.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials said.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are age 0-4;

Nearly 1% are age 5-12;

2% are age 13-18;

Nearly 6% are age 19-24;

37% are age 25-49;

Nearly 25% are age 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are age 65 or older.

