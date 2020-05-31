CLOSE

Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.

LOS ANGELES — The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests, has a message for demonstrators: "If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week." 

As more beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopened worldwide, civil unrest in the United States over repeated racial injustice is raising fears of new coronavirus outbreaks in a country that has more infections and deaths than anywhere else in the world. And it's not just in the U.S. — London hosted a large anti-racism protest Sunday that certainly violated government social distancing rules.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms warned that "there is still a pandemic in America that's killing black and brown people at higher numbers." 

"We have two crises that are sandwiched on top of one other," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. 

Violent protests over the death of George Floyd by police have shaken the country from Minneapolis to New York, from Atlanta to Los Angeles. Some protests have turned into riots and clashes with police, leaving stores in flames and torched cars in the streets. City officials ordered overnight curfews to quell the violence.

From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
From left, Lauren Manning, of Hellam Township, Chantelle Gross, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, gather with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Lauren Manning, of Hellam Township, Chantelle Gross, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, gather with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Sheila Falcon, of York City, shares her message as she joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sheila Falcon, of York City, shares her message as she joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Ryan Supler, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ryan Supler, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
A passerby honks their horn and waves in support of community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A passerby honks their horn and waves in support of community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Azul Rodriguez, left, and her sister Doralis Ossam, 13, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Azul Rodriguez, left, and her sister Doralis Ossam, 13, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Chantelle Gross, front, and Lex Laughman, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Chantelle Gross, front, and Lex Laughman, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Chantelle Gross, left, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, speak out with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Chantelle Gross, left, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, speak out with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Kacey Krause, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kacey Krause, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
Steven File, 17, left, and McKenna Graham, 19, both of Springettsbury Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Steven File, 17, left, and McKenna Graham, 19, both of Springettsbury Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020.
    Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis saying "I can't breathe" after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.

    Health experts fear that silent carriers of the virus could unwittingly infect others at protests where people are packed cheek to jowl, many without masks, many chanting, singing or shouting. The virus is dispersed by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, sing or talk.

    "Whether they're fired up or not, that doesn't prevent them from getting the virus," said Bradley Pollock, chairman of the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of California, Davis.

    The U.S. has seen over 1.7 million infections and nearly 104,000 deaths in the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected racial minorities in a nation that does not have universal health care.

    Even the many protesters wearing masks are not guaranteed protection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cloth masks keep infected people from spreading the virus but are not designed to protect wearers from getting it.

    Mass protests in connection with Floyd's death were also being held in Europe.

    In London, thousands of people marched Sunday  chanting "No justice! No peace!" while carrying signs reading "Justice for George Floyd" and "Racism is a global issue." Many demonstrators were not wearing masks and most in the crowd at Trafalgar Square were packed closely together.

    In Berlin, hundreds of protesters picketed outside the U.S. Embassy on Saturday night under the motto: "Justice for George Floyd." Others marched near the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Many Americans returned Sunday to in-person church services for the first time in weeks and tens of thousands of mosques reopened across the Middle East, but countries from India to Colombia still saw rising numbers of new infections.

    Nearly 6.1 million infections have been reported worldwide, with nearly 370,000 people dying, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true death toll is believed to be significantly higher, since many victims died of the virus without ever being tested.

    The situation worsened Sunday in India, where new daily cases topped 8,000 for the first time and 193 more deaths were reported. Despite that, India still is easing restrictions on shops and public transport in more states beginning Monday, although subways and schools will remain closed.

    In Saudi Arabia, mosques reopened Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but Islam's holiest site in Mecca remained closed. In Jerusalem, throngs of worshippers waited outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque before it reopened. Many wore surgical masks and waited for temperature checks as they entered.

    A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh. People nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
    A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
    Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
    FILE - Protestors confront Police Officers near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Protestors confront Police Officers near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
    FILE - Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York.
    People, some of them kneeling gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    People, some of them kneeling gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US.
    A woman holds up a banner as people gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    A woman holds up a banner as people gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US.
    People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US.
    People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Dominic Lipinski)
    People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US.
    People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US.
    People march from Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    People march from Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.
    A woman has milk poured on her after tear gas was released near Broad and Vine in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    A woman has milk poured on her after tear gas was released near Broad and Vine in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a protest over the death of George Floyd.
    A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP)
    A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa.
    A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
    A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.
    People move past storefronts that have broken glass doors during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, May 25, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    People move past storefronts that have broken glass doors during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
    Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York.
    A person wears a mask reading "I Can't Breath" during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    A person wears a mask reading "I Can't Breath" during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
    Demonstrators stand on U.S. Secret Service vehicles, one with a broken windshield, near the White House on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minnesota Police. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    Demonstrators stand on U.S. Secret Service vehicles, one with a broken windshield, near the White House on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd.
    A policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    A policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami.
    Crowds demonstrate against police brutality on I-5 in Seattle, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)
    Crowds demonstrate against police brutality on I-5 in Seattle, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
    A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.
    In this photo taken with a wide angle lens, demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    In this photo taken with a wide angle lens, demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.
    Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis.
    Philadelphia police officers detain people during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Philadelphia police officers detain people during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia.
    Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
    Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
    Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
    Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
    Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.
    A man films himself in front of a fire in the middle of Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    A man films himself in front of a fire in the middle of Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.
    A protester sets an American flag ablaze on Kinzie in Chicago, I.L., Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
    A protester sets an American flag ablaze on Kinzie in Chicago, I.L., Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
    Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis.
    A protester is caught in a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    A protester is caught in a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
    Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
    Few pedestrians walk down East Lake Street in an area recently cleared by police, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Few pedestrians walk down East Lake Street in an area recently cleared by police, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
    A photographer runs from a line of police in riot gear who are advancing on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    A photographer runs from a line of police in riot gear who are advancing on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
    Damage is seen at an Urban Outfitters store near New York's Union Square Sunday, May 31, 2020, after it was damaged in the midst of a protest highlighting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
    Damage is seen at an Urban Outfitters store near New York's Union Square Sunday, May 31, 2020, after it was damaged in the midst of a protest highlighting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Craig Ruttle, AP
    Police officers detain a man outside a vandalized Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Widespread vandalizing occurred at stores throughout San Francisco following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
    Police officers detain a man outside a vandalized Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Widespread vandalizing occurred at stores throughout San Francisco following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger, AP
    Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
    The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country.
    The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country. Cynthia Fernandez/Spotlight PA
    Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
    Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
    A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
    A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
    Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
    Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Heather Khalifa, AP
    Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
    Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
    People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
    Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
    People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
    People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
    Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
    Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
    Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
    G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
    G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
    A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
    A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
    People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP )
    People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP ) Bryon Houlgrave, AP
    Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
    Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
    Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
    Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
    Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
    Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
      In Bogota, the capital of Colombia, authorities were locking down an area of nearly 1.5 million people as cases continued to rise. Mayor Claudia Lopez said no one in the working-class Kennedy area — inaugurated by the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1961 — will be allowed out, except to seek food or medical care or in case of an emergency. Factories must also close. The area has reported more nearly 2,500 infections and hospitals are reaching their limits.

      In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday that he would ask Parliament for a final two-week extension of the nation's state of emergency that is set to expire on June 7. That allows the government to keep ordering lockdown measures to control its coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed at least 27,000 lives, many of them in overwhelmed nursing homes.

      "We have almost reached safe harbor," Sánchez said.

      Elite sporting events will be allowed to resume in England starting Monday without spectators, paving the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world's richest soccer competition.

      But England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam warned that the situation remained precarious even before Sunday's protest in London. Britain has seen nearly 38,500 virus deaths, the second-highest in the world after the United States, and the Conservative government has been criticized for being to slow to react to the crisis.

      "I believe this is also a very dangerous moment," he said. "We have to get this right."

      At the Vatican, Pope Francis cautioned people against being pessimistic as they emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

      During Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Pentecost Sunday, Francis noted a tendency to say that "nothing will return as before." That kind of thinking, Francis said, guarantees that "the one thing that certainly does not return is hope." 

