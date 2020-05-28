CLOSE

Divino Pizzeria & Grille in Hanover decided to give away their most expensive menu item to help spread cheer amid COVID-19. York Dispatch

PARIS – Dining at a table where each person is enclosed by a clear plastic shield might look and sound futuristic, but it could be one way for some restaurants to reopen. It also might help out if your companion orders escargots, heavy on the garlic.

The prototype plastic shields are known as the “Plex’eat,” and they resemble big clear lampshades suspended from the ceiling. They are being showcased temporarily at H.A.N.D., a Parisian restaurant seeking a way to reopen its dining room as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

As restaurateurs around the world seek to resume in-person dining amid the pandemic, they want to adhere to social distancing rules while also trying to serve as many customers as health and safety measures will allow.

Some are putting mannequins at every other table to put some space between the actual customers, like at Augustas and Barbora, a restaurant in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. Some of its faux diners are dressed casually, while others look as though they are at a ball. The clothes showcase the work of local fashion designers.

“We want to fill the space with fun things,” said owner Patrikas Ribas.

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius called the initiative a “perfect match of communal spirit and creativity working side by side.”

In Hofheim, Germany, the Beef’n Beer is using large teddy bears seated at some tables to keep diners properly spaced apart. They also ensure a cozy, less-sterile atmosphere.

At Amsterdam’s Mediamatic restaurant, the owners have erected small glass houses that surround each table, served by waiters in protective shields.

While many restaurants offered take-out and delivery during the health crisis to keep generating at least some income, such practices are less common in France, although Michelin starred chefs such as Alain Ducasse have started doing take-out service.

Owners are seeking solutions that will coax back customers while also easing their anxiety about catching the virus.

Mathieu Manzoni, the director of H.A.N.D, said he thinks the plastic shields are a “pretty, more poetic” solution for restaurateurs who fear that social distancing could cut their capacity by half or more.

“There is a bit of a panic,” Manzoni said.

Makers of the Plex’eat say they have received more than 200 preorders around the world, including from France, the U.S. and Japan.

Designer Christophe Gernigon said he got the idea after visiting a store in Bangkok “with three individual domes with chairs where people would sit and listen to music.”

He merged the idea with the large face shields that have proliferated since the pandemic began, although there is no filtration system to keep any viruses from spreading.

Being French, there’s a version for more intimate dining, of course: a dome that cocoons its occupants in romantic isolation from the rest of the room.

Among other revamped restaurants across Europe:

  • At El Salamanca, a Barcelona beachfront restaurant known for paella, menus are gone and customers use their smart phones to scan a QR code to consult what is on offer.
  • Greek restaurants are using salt and pepper sachets inside of shakers, and menus are either thrown away after each meal or are laminated and wiped down regularly. Many waiters have face shields. Some tavernas have staff in matching face masks.
  • In the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, a restaurant on the banks of the Volga and Oka rivers has set up 20 plastic huts for couples. It is awaiting approval from authorities to open if it meets safety standards.
  • Italian restaurants are using contact tracing. Diners are supposed to reserve tables ahead of time and owners are keeping their contact information: If someone subsequently reports testing positive, the restaurant can quickly identify and contact those who ate there at the same time. Some coffee bars in central Rome also are attaching stylish arched glass partitions to divide tabletops down the middle.
PHOTOS: A look at the coronavirus pandemic in York County
State Rep. Mike Jones (R-York Township) is joined by restaurant owners discuss safe business practices to be put into place for dine-in service during a demonstration at The Paddock on Market in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Rep. Jones is one of the leaders of the ReopenYorkPA movement. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
In back from left, ownership partner Jim Switzenberg, of John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville, State Rep. Mike Jones (R-York Township), Karl Spangler, owner of Central Family Restaurant and Christos Sacarellos, of family-owned Round the Clock Diner, look on as Jon Spanos, co-owner of The Paddock on Market, addresses media regarding safe business practices to be put into place for dine-in service during a demonstration at The Paddock on Market in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Rep. Jones is one of the leaders of the ReopenYorkPA movement. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Assistant Cook Miranda Lopez packages lunches of turkey and gravy that will be served to-go to children 18 and under at Jackson K-8 School in York City, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Along with lunches, children also receive breakfast and snacks for the following day. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Lisa Welty, right, serves lunch and bags of grocery items to Brandy Acevedo, of York City, as lunches are served to-go at William Penn Senior High School in York City, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Along with lunches served Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., children 18 and under receive breakfast and snacks for the following day and are eligible to choose from various donated books, grocery and toiletry items. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Michael Burns, 15, left, and his brother Jacob Burns, 11, both of Shrewsbury, work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Volunteers Colleen Dzwonczyk, front, and Cathy Taylor, both of New Freedom, work with New Freedom VFW Post #7012 as they place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
New Freedom VFW Post #7012 Quartermaster Mike Sharkey, right, of Shrewsbury, and Robert Akers, of Shrewsbury, share an elbow bump before working together with other volunteers to place 315 flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day at New Freedom Cemetery in New Freedom, Saturday, May 16, 2020. A total of 550 flags were placed in six cemeteries in the Shrewsbury/New Freedom area. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Surgical Technician Kayla Smeltzer, center, checks in on Becky Hartman, left, of Manchester Township, as she waits with her parents Donna and Paul Bowman, of Springettsbury Township, in the parking lot of Susquehanna Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Springettsbury Township, while Hartman's daughter, Sarah Hartman, 20, undergoes oral surgery, Friday, May 15, 2020. Other than one doctor appointment and neighborhood walks, this is the first time the Bowmans have left their house for a more public setting since March 13. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Joan Graff, left, of Spring Garden Township, and Christine Barkdoll, of Dover Township, plant begonias and ivy around the base of yew shrubs in the planters outside of City Hall as the Garden Club collectively efforts to beautify downtown York City, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Garden Club of York member Elaine Yates, of York Township, works to trim a boxwood shrub as the club collectively works to beautify downtown York City, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Erika Chesnavage, of York Township, pushes a stroller with her nearly 4 month old twins Saylor and Cruz while daughter Rosalie, 4, rides in front and son Grayson, 6, follows on his bike as the family makes their way to the Bricker's French Fries food truck stopped in the neighborhood of Sage Hill in York Township, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Bennet Leiphart, 6, right, leans in from his scooter to snag a fry from his brother Chandler Leiphart, 3, as they, together with their mother Abby Leiphart (not pictured), stop by Bricker's French Fries food truck to pick up lunch in their Sage Hill neighborhood in York Township, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Daneen Collier, left, of York City, gets her food order from York Revolution premium services director Kate Hammond following Collier's lap around the ballpark during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Doug Eppler, director of marketing for the York Revolution, ushers fans around the warning track during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Justin Werner, 17, is shown with his steer in West Manheim Township, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Werner has been showing animals through 4-H for nine years. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
About 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Don Panioconi, of Skippack in Montgomery County, speaks into a megaphone as about 200 protesters rally outside of the home of Gov. Tom Wolf in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Activists urge Gov. Wolf to end his stay-at-home order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Frank Wean, left, works with his son Jaxson Wean, 8, both of Manchester Township, while on the putting green at Briarwood East Golf Course in West Manchester Township, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Lori Maranto drives a golf cart at Briarwood East Golf Course in West Manchester Township, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Janet Masters, left, looks on as Dorothy Devilbiss, of Fawn Township reacts after missing a put on the 17th green at Briarwood East Golf Course in West Manchester Township, Friday, May 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Wendy Looker, of Hanover, uses animal flash cards as she works with her grandson Aydan Looker, 6, at Codorus State Park in Codorus Township, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Since the pandemic took hold and has limited Aydan's education to looking at a screen as part of the remote classroom curriculum, Looker, a retired wildlife educator, has worked hard to engage Aydan in active learning outdoor experiences and frequents Codorus State Park. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Wendy Looker, left, of Hanover, works with her grandson Aydan Looker, 6, at Codorus State Park in Codorus Township, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Wendy Looker, of Hanover, right, works with her grandson Aydan Looker, 6, at Codorus State Park in Codorus Township, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Wendy, a retired environmental educator, who has custody of her grandson, says that hyperactivity, sensory and learning issues don't lend themselves well too remote video learning. Looker encourages parents and caretakers to get out into nature when possible, using field guides, flash cards and scavenger hunts to propel further learning. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Zach Robinson, 17, carries flats of fresh strawberries to a customer's car during the first ever Drive-Thru Strawberry Festival at Maple Lawn Farms in Fawn Township, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
The first ever Drive-Thru Strawberry Festival at Maple Lawn Farms in Fawn Township, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Kathy Bowers, of Springfield Township, loads a Boston fern into her car after shopping at Giant Food Stores in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 24, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Shopping carts are secured at Giant Food Stores in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 24, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Giant Food Stores in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 24, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Kathy Bowers, of Springfield Township, walks to her car after shopping at Giant Food Stores in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 24, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Laura Brubaker, left, and her son Micah Smith, 6, both of West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County, explore the trail at Highpoint Scenic Vista & Recreation Area in Lower Windsor Township, Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Grace Ports, right, and her mother Amy Ports, both of Hellam Township, explore Highpoint Scenic Vista & Recreation Area in Lower Windsor Township, Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Purchases are delivered curbside at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Kayle Fry, right, of Manchester Township, shows his passport to pick up his curbside delivered purchase at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. "I put an auto dialer on my phone and just left it lay on my toolbox for about an hour and it just kept calling back every five seconds until it got through," said Fry, in reference to the constant busy signal people are receiving when calling to place their orders. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Purchases are delivered curbside at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Co-owner Byron Kehr Jr. delivers orders of soup to curbside customers at Roosevelt Tavern in York City, Friday, April 10, 2020. When faced with the challenges of owning a restaurant at the onset of when the coronavirus touched York, Byron and his wife Lauren discussed their options and quickly settled on scaling down their menu to include 8-9 varieties of soups, rotated weekly, that could be picked up curbside on Fridays and Saturdays. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Empty lanes at the WellSpan COVID-19 drive-up testing center at the York Expo Center, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fullscreen
Hundreds of vehicles wait to pick up food during distribution at the East York Food Hub, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Hundreds of other vehicles waiting for the distribution were guided through a nearby neighborhood by fire police and Springettsbury Township Police to keep traffic flowing. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fullscreen
Fresh vinyl gloves are at the ready during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals to students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich is surrounded by officials at a press conference announcing a declaration of disaster emergency due to the COVID-19 virus Thursday, March 12, 2020. He also announced that York's Saint Patrick's Day parade was cancelled due to the Coronavirus threat. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Chartwell's Dining Service manager Susan Eckert hands lunches to Brandon Kramer, who has two children in Dallastown schools, during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Eckert is the cafeteria manager at Dallastown High School. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Chartwell's Dining Service elementary school lead Kathy Lynch moves a lunch cart outside during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Chartwell's Dining Service elementary school lead Kathy Lynch moves a lunch cart outside during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Chartwell's Dining Service elementary school lead Kathy Lynch moves a lunch cart outside during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Chartwell's Dining Service manager Susan Eckert delivers lunches to a vehicle during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Eckert is the cafeteria manager at Dallastown High School. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
York Saint Patrick's Day Parade committee member Victoria Connor speaks along with York City Mayor Michael Helfrich during a press conference announcing a declaration of disaster emergency due to the COVID-19 virus Thursday, March 12, 2020. It was announced that York's Saint Patrick's Day parade was cancelled due to the Coronavirus threat. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Chartwell's Dining Service manager Susan Eckert hands lunches to Kristin Kunkel who brought her three children to the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Eckert is the cafeteria manager at Dallastown High School. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Carter Knaub, a York Township Elementary third grader, talks with Chartwell's Dining Service manager Susan Eckert after his parent got his lunch at the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals to students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Eckert is the cafeteria manager at Dallastown High School. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks during a press conference announcing a declaration of disaster emergency due to the COVID-19 virus Thursday, March 12, 2020. City of York Bureau of Health Director Barbara Kovacs, left, and City of York Medical Director Dr. Matt Howie also spoke. Helfrich also announced that York's Saint Patrick's Day parade was cancelled due to the Coronavirus threat. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Fresh vinyl gloves are at the ready during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals to students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich demonstrates a method to cover a cough during a press conference announcing a declaration of disaster emergency due to the COVID-19 virus Thursday, March 12, 2020. He also announced that York's Saint Patrick's Day parade was cancelled due to the Coronavirus threat. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistant Angelica Young carries a testing kit at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing space at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Shoppers at New Eastern Market in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From right, Faye and Loren Kroh, both of York Township, wait for their total for produce items they purchase from Dennis Fitz Home Grown Fruits & Vegetables at Central Market York in York City, Saturday, March 14, 2020. "Rather than hoarding," said Loren, "come out and support folks and keep commerce alive in downtown." Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Administrative Assistant Emily Anderson, left, screens employee Tanner Wallace by taking his temperature upon his arrival for his work shift at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover in Dover Township, Friday, March 13, 2020. The senior living facility announced that it will be limiting visitors in the facility in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, Lincoln Charter School Principal and CEO Leonard Hart hands lunches to Joediel Otero, 7, while his mother Merry Colon, of York City, looks on as the school provides lunch and a breakfast to-go to children in York City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The school obtained a COVID-19 waiver which allows them to serve the meals not only to Lincoln charter students, but to all children on the west end between the ages of 2-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln Charter School fourth grader Leonel Valencia, 10, left, is handed to-go breakfast items, in addition to lunch for the day, by facilities manager and school safety coordinator Wendell Harper at the school in York City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The school obtained a COVID-19 waiver which allows them to serve the meals not only to Lincoln charter students, but to all children on the west end between the ages of 2-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer, right, and position office team leader Danielle Rager, left, screen those who drive up to the COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln Charter School facilities manager and school safety coordinator Wendell Harper helps children select books as the school serves lunch and a breakfast to-go to children in York City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The school obtained a COVID-19 waiver which allows them to serve the meals not only to Lincoln charter students, but to all children on the west end between the ages of 2-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, Courtney Dalton and Valerie Dalton, both of Spring Garden Township, pick up a 30th birthday cake from Kayla Solomon, of K's Konfectionary, for Courtney's birthday, at Central Market York in York City, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Julie Landes, left, of West Manchester Township, is assisted by Margaret Mailey, of The Boys' Barking Bakery, as she selects treats for her two Newfoundlands at Central Market York in York City, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistant Ashley Moody secures a fresh pair of latex gloves while working at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young prepare to administer swab testing at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Hospital staff work to sanitize a temporary patient screening and testing area after a patient is screened outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The tented area will allow patients efficiently tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in an open air space. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln Charter School provides lunch and a breakfast to-go to children in York City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The school obtained a COVID-19 waiver which allows them to serve the meals not only to Lincoln charter students, but to all children on the west end between the ages of 2-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Medical assistants Ashley Moody, left, and Angelica Young work at the first drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Swab tests are administered at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Julie Myers, left, of Jackson Township, looks on while phlebotomist Lauren Wingfield, with the Baltimore Red Cross, sterilizes her arm during a blood drive at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Donor Susan Gandionco, left, of Thomasville, waits while Baltimore Red Cross phlebotomist Breona Jones inserts a needle during a blood drive at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Lincoln Charter School Principal and CEO Leonard Hart, right, hands a stack of lunches to Jordan Mitchell, 17, of York City, at the school in York City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The school obtained a COVID-19 waiver which allows them to serve the meals not only to Lincoln charter students, but to all children on the west end between the ages of 2-18. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Providence Place Senior Living of Dover in Dover Township, Friday, March 13, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Co-owner Tim Johnson at Fox's Pizza in Dover Township, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Frederick Kissinger, front, of York City, and Judith Higgins, of Lower Windsor Township, donate during a blood drive at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Baltimore Red Cross phlebotomist Kyemah Clark, left, inserts the needle into the arm of donor Ted Shull, of Paradise Township, during a blood drive at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Ann Elliott, R.N., works at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A swab specimen is packaged after collection, at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, food service manager Carol Sechrist and guest advocate Scott Beattie serve lunch to Karen "Miss K" Cole, currently living outdoors in York City, as LifePath Christian Ministries serves lunch while following new COVID-19 prevention guidelines in York City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A temporary patient screening and testing area, for the COVID-19 coronavirus, is shown outside the Emergency Department at WellSpan York Hospital in York City, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site, in York County, is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A sign is posted regarding COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocol prior to a committal service at Mount Rose Cemetery in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A sign is posted regarding COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocol prior to a committal service at Mount Rose Cemetery in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A sign is posted regarding COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocol prior to a committal service at Mount Rose Cemetery in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts offers a message of hope shortly after 8 p.m. in York City, Friday, March 27, 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf added York County to the stay-at-home order earlier in the day in hope of preventing further COVID-19 coronavirus infection. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, American Legion Post #469 members Larry Heim, Lori Cunningham and Kathy Abel deliver meals to those within the community who are elderly, shut-in or are in need, Saturday, March 28, 2020. For more information about the assistance being offered, check out their website at: https://www.wvlegion469.com/. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, food service manager Carol Sechrist and guest advocate Scott Beattie serve lunch while following new COVID-19 prevention guidelines at LifePath Christian Ministries in York City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Children play at Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From right, Chris Buhler stands with 7-month-old Valerie Buhler, Drew Buhler, 6, Austin Buhler, 4, and their mother Jill Buhler, stop to take in the designs o the driveway of Abby Snelbaker during a chalk walk on Willow Ridge Drive in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. As one of the neighborhood's weekly events, residents are encouraged to draw cheerful designs and inspirational messages that can be seen as families walk through the neighborhood. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Traffic is significantly reduced for a Friday afternoon on Route 30 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Manchester Township, March 27, 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf added York County residents under stay-at-home order earlier in the day, effective at 8 p.m. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Geese meander in the empty parking lot at Wolf Furniture in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Auxiliary President Melissa Hinkle, of Wrightsville, delivers lunch items to drivers as American Legion Post #469 provides sack lunches to Eastern school district students as well as the elderly, shut-ins and those in need, at the American Legion in Wrightsville, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A "Temporarily Closed" sign is posted at Wolf Furniture in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, American Legion Post #469 members Kathy Abel and Larry Heim discuss future assistance with resident Jody Shoff at her home in Wrightsville as they deliver meals to those within the community who are shut-in or are in need, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
American Legion Post #469 member Larry Heim delivers lunch items to Mary Lighty, of Wrightsville, as the legion provides weekend lunches to Eastern school district children, the elderly, shut-ins or those in need, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
American Legion Post #469 Commander Kurtis Timmer, right, delivers lunch items to a car as the legion provides weekend lunches to Eastern school district children, the elderly, shut-ins or those in need, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
American Legion Post #469 member Kathy Abel, left, is greeted at the door by Michele Leiphart at Leiphart's home in Wrightsville, while delivering meals to those within the community who are shut-in or are in need, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Members of the American Legion Post #469 prepare to provide 140 sack lunches to Eastern school district students as well as the elderly, shut-ins and those in need, at the American Legion in Wrightsville, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, Jill Buhler, and son Drew Buhler, 6, draw with chalk on their driveway while son Austin Buhler, 4, looks on as the family joins their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on their own chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Donna Bortner, 68, right, of Springettsbury Township, fills a bird feeder with seed while her mother Janet Seitz, 89, looks on at ManorCare Health Services-Kingston Court, Thursday, April 3, 2020. Bortner regularly visits her mother who has lived at the home since March 2019 following an illness. Seitz also suffers from dementia. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
LifePath serves lunch to those in need while following COVID-19 prevention guidelines in York City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Jill Buhler, back, outlines her son Drew Buhler, 6, left, with chalk while son Austin Buhler, 4, looks on as the family joins their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on their own chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Donna Bortner, 68, left, of Springettsbury Township, visits her mother Janet Seitz, 89, through her bedroom window at ManorCare Health Services-Kingston Court, Thursday, April 3, 2020. Bortner regularly visits her mother who has lived at the home since March 2019, following an illness. Seitz also has dementia. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From right, Jessica Tolbert, and her daughter Malasia Valentine, 11, both of York City, carry bags of food to the car while Director Patti Gohn (at back) looks on and Tolbert's mother Robin Kauffman, of Manchester, holds the car door open at The WELL – Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The pantry is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Several organizations, including Shut Down Berks Coalition, Juntos, MILPA, and CASA, an immigrant-advocacy organization, stage a demonstration for the release of immigrant detainees at York County Prison, in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The organizations staged an event earlier in the day at the home of Gov. Tom Wolf demanding the release of immigrant families from Berks County Detention Center, as well as York County, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Abby Snelbaker holds her 11 week old puppy, Rocco, at her home in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Snelbaker's family decided that with having to stay home, it would be the perfect time to get another dog for their doberman Daisy, 2. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Several organizations, including Shut Down Berks Coalition, Juntos, MILPA, and CASA, an immigrant-advocacy organization, stage a demonstration for the release of immigrant detainees at York County Prison, in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The organizations staged an event earlier in the day at the home of Gov. Tom Wolf demanding the release of immigrant families from Berks County Detention Center, as well as York County, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Several organizations, including Shut Down Berks Coalition, Juntos, MILPA, and CASA, an immigrant-advocacy organization, stage a demonstration for the release of immigrant detainees at York County Prison, in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The organizations staged an event earlier in the day at the home of Gov. Tom Wolf demanding the release of immigrant families from Berks County Detention Center, as well as York County, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Donna Bortner, 68, left, of Springettsbury Township, visits her mother Janet Seitz, 89, at ManorCare Health Services-Kingston Court, Thursday, April 3, 2020. Bortner regularly visits her mother who has lived at the home since March 2019 following an illness. Seitz also suffers from dementia. "She’s just so easy to please because she’s just so grateful that we come and see her," said Bortner. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A "Temporarily Closed" sign is posted in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Karen and Tim Ramer, of York Township, shown at the front of the line after a 10-15 minute wait as Sam's Club limits the amount of customers inside the store in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The measures were taken to limit the potential spread of coronavirus during the pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Drew Buhler, 6, joins his family and their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on a chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Drew Buhler, 6, joins his family and their neighborhood in leaving messages of hope and encouragement before going on a chalk walk to see other designs in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Children play at Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Ron Oelrich, left, of Manchester Township, hands a gallon of milk and bags filled with food to Tony Russell, of York City, at The WELL – Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The pantry is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Ron Oelrich, right, of Manchester Township, hands supplies, including baby formula, to Jay Dodd, of York City, at The WELL – Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The pantry is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
A line of about 15-20 people progresses as Sam's Club limits the amount of customers inside the store in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The measures were taken to limit the potential spread of coronavirus during the pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Walmart stages cones for customers to line up outside in preparation for the store reaching new capacity standards in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The measures were taken to limit the potential spread of coronavirus during the pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Volunteers Ron Oelrich, front, and Charlie Brown carry food senior boxes to the trunk of a car for a client at The WELL – Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The pantry is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
York City, Friday, March 27, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Caution tape is strewn about playground equipment at Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, April 3, 2020. The measures were taken to limit the potential spread of coronavirus during the pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Caution tape is strewn about playground equipment at Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, April 3, 2020. The measures were taken to limit the potential spread of coronavirus during the pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Caution tape is strewn about playground equipment at Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, April 3, 2020. The measures were taken to limit the potential spread of coronavirus during the pandemic. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
"Thank you workers" is one of the messages of encouragement found on South Maurice Street in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Jane Bailey assists as driver John Patterson, of Bailey Coach, disinfects a York County Sheriff vehicle free of charge on the first day of offering this service free to York County first responders at Bailey Coach in Jackson Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From right, Silas Erskine, 11, of Spring Garden Township, carries meals for he and his siblings while his mother Zipporah Erskine holds his brother Deshawn Erskine, 1, and sister Jaalah Erskine, 4, is handed a bag of fruit, as multiple vendors contribute to provide free meals for kids at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From front, Northern York County Regional Police Sgt. Cody Becker opens the tailgate of his vehicle for John Patterson and Jane Bailey, of Bailey Coach, to disinfect free of charge in Jackson Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Stella Snelbaker, 7, chalks cheerful drawings on her driveway in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, Jane Bailey, John Bailey and John Patterson, of Bailey Coach, disinfect a Dover Area ambulance free of charge on the first day of offering this service at their business in Jackson Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
John Patterson, of Bailey Coach, disinfects a Northern York County Regional Police vehicle free of charge on the first day of offering this service free to York County first responders at Bailey Coach in Jackson Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
COVID-19 coronavirus testing is available outside of WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Messages of encouragement and hope on Willow Ridge Drive in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Ann Elliott, R.N., left, and clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer work together at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, Samaraah Pack, 17, and Dynaliz Gonzalez, 16, both of Transitions, serve two to-go meals to Carol Walker, of York City, for her children at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Multiple vendors contributed to provide free meals for kids ages 18 and under, while accompanied by a guardian. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Northern York County Regional Police on site as Bailey Coach offers to disinfect York County police cars, firetrucks and ambulances for free in Jackson Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
"This too shall pass" is one of the messages found on South Maurice Street in Manchester Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, Chase Hallam is held by Keith Hallam while they wait on the sidewalk with Julie Hallam and Mia Hallam, 5, all of Dallastown, to see Yoe Fire Co. escort the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Bailey Coach offers to disinfect York County police cars, firetrucks and ambulances for free in Jackson Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Trinity Laquartra, 4, of York City, examines her bag of fresh fruit which was part of a free meal provided for kids 18 and under by vendors at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
After canceling the Easter egg hunt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Bill Dobos, left, of Wrightsville, is assisted by Dot Webster, of Byler's Lancaster County Stand, at New Eastern Market in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Paul and Kristin Green, of York Township, watch with their grandson Carter, 1, as Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Flags are flown at half staff at the United States Postal Service in Shrewsbury, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Karen Miller-Derrick, right, of Miss Karen's Konfections, serves a customer at New Eastern Market in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Jaalah Erskine, 4, is handed a bag of fruit, as multiple vendors contribute to provide free meals for kids at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Cindy Becker, left, of Breneman's Produce works with customers at New Eastern Market in Springettsbury Township, Friday, April 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Zipporah Erskine, of Spring Garden Township, and Deshawn Erskine, 1, wear protective masks at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Yoe Fire Co. escorts the Easter Bunny throughout their coverage area as people wave from their yards, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Mahi-Mahi, a 3 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
The self-service bulk food section at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road was not available during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
York City Police officer Michael Rykowski checks a locked door at a business on West Philadelphia Street while on patrol Monday, March 23, 2020. He and other police, fire and property management representatives were checking that businesses, schools and organizations were complying with state and city COVID-19 closure orders. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Brittney Smith and her daughter Adalynn, a Southern Elementary School second grader, wave to passing teachers during the Southern York County School District elementary school teacher's parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Southern York County School District elementary school students bear homemade signs during a teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kristi Why of Spring Grove makes a purchase at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquor store is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Vicki Hoover of Red Lion shops for alcohol at theMaryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquor store is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Layla Montagne hands a lunch to her son Holden Niebrugge, 8, after visiting the lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. Montagne took her son and neighborhood friends Gavin Milhimes, 9, left, and his brother Colton, 6, along for the lunch pick up. The children are students at York Township Elementary School. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for all students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Siblings, from left, Lexie, a Southern Elementary School third grader; Declan, a Southern second grader; and Abby, 5, display the signs they made during the Southern York County School District elementary school teacher's parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Sherry Knouse, program director of operations for New Insights II in York City, poses for a photo Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She said counselors there are encouraging recovering clients to cope through the COVID-19 pandemic by practicing creative habitsÂ and staying in touch with support systems. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Southern Elementary School third grade teacher Heather Carrigan and her husband Brad tape a sign to a vehicle outside the school before the start of the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to their students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Julie Widmayer of Fairview Township shops for alcohol at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She and a group of friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Gusa by Victoria owner Victoria Kageni-Woodard, sews face masks at her York City shop Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She and her three children were making the masks which are being distributed locally and abroad due to a shortage amid the Covid-19 virus pandemic. She said she expects to make 100 per day. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Gusa by Victoria owner Victoria Kageni-Woodard, sews face masks at her York City shop Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She and her three children were making the masks which are being distributed locally and abroad due to a shortage amid the Covid-19 virus pandemic. She said she expects to make 100 per day. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Abigail Wilson-Kageni, 17, cuts fabric used to make face masks at Gusa by Victoria which is owned by her mother Victoria Kageni-Woodard, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Victoria and her three children were making the masks which are in demand amid the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Victoria said she expects to make about 100 per day. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Gusa by Victoria owner Victoria Kageni-Woodard works with her son Noah, 13, while his siblings Paige, 16, background, and Abigail Wilson-Kageni, 17, work in their mother's York City shop Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The family was making face masks which are being distributed locally and abroad due to a shortage amid the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
From left, Julie Widmayer, Amanda Houtz, Leigh Reigle and Kelly Viola, all from the Etters area, make a liquor run at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group of friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Bill Shelton of West Manchester Township enters the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Sheila Bedell of York City shops in the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Dan Myers of Thomasville leaves the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road after shopping during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Richard Luman of Stoverstown loads his car after shopping at the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Bill and Deb Morgan of West Manchester Township wait to enter the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour reserved for only those aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Harold Redding of Jackson Township grabs some items in the Giant at 1255 Carlisle Road during an hour of operation reserved only for customers aged 60 and older Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first hour of the store's day allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, providing a more sanitary setting for those susceptible to increased COVID-19 risks. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Roberta Daab of York Township prepares a walk-through area during a food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. He food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. The majority of distribution was made via drive-thru service. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
A motorist wearing a protective mask talks with a food bank employee at the drive-thru a food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Roberta Daab of York Township prepares a walk-through area during a food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. The majority of distribution was made via drive-thru service. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Volunteers Hans Spahr of Spring Garden Township, left, and Ryan Suppler of York City bring items to a vehicle that was participating in the food distribution drive-thru at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Cars are directed at the drive-thru during a food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Moira Seward of Spring Garden Township directs motorists participating in the drive-thru food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Ryan Suppler of York City brings items to a vehicle that was participating in a food distribution drive-thru at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Volunteer Judy Ortiz of York City waits with food items as people use the drive-thru during a food distribution at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Volunteers, from left, Jessica Naylor, Judy Ortiz and Ryan Suppler, all of York City, prepare to load food items into a vehicle that was participating in the food distribution drive-thru at the York County Food Bank Friday, March 20, 2020. The food bank modified its distribution program to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. Motorists were instructed not to leave their vehicles as volunteers loaded prepackaged food boxes into them. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Brynn Long cleans a cooler at her family's Myers Salads at Central Market Thursday, April 9, 2020. A few vendors at the market remained open during the pandemic, most offering take-out food. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Cassidy Schildt fills an order for York County deputy sheriff Tommy Reed at The Fish Market at Central Market Thursday, April 9, 2020. A few vendors at the market remained open during the pandemic, most offering take-out food. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Cupcakes and More owner Catalina Ruiz talks with customer Elodia Barajas, left, at Ruiz' Central Market stand Thursday, April 9, 2020. A few vendors at the market remained open during the pandemic, most offering take-out food. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
A mask made by Gusa by Victoria owner Victoria Kageni-Woodard and her children is on display at her York City shop Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The masks are being distributed locally and abroad due to a shortage amid the Covid-19 virus pandemic. She said she expects to make 100 per day. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Red Star Farm owner Craig Allison, his wife Amanda and their daughter Paige, 8, pose with the farm's usually-seasonal hay bale "sculpture" Monday, March 30, 2020. Craig said the family wanted to inject a little humor by recognizing to the current shortage of bathroom tissue during the Cover-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Human isolation has been become commonplace in the midst of the Covid-19 virus pandemic Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The National Association of Mental Illness is advocating for widely implemented telehealth, funding to continue treatment for mental health disorders, and temporary eviction bans. Photo illustration Bill Kalina
Fullscreen
From left, Carolyn Briggs, April Hines, Joe Briggs, Chloe Briggs, 14, and Angelo Burton, 5, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Chloe is an eighth grader at Southern Middle school and Angelo is in kindergarten at Shrewsbury Elementary. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Gusa by Victoria owner Victoria Kageni-Woodard, center, works with her children Noah, 13, left, Paige, 16, background, and Abigail Wilson-Kageni, 17, in Kageni-Woodard's York City shop Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The family was making face masks which are being distributed locally and abroad due to a shortage amid the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
From left, Faith Lindamore, a Southern Elementary School third grader; her sister Lizzy Royal, a Southern Elementary School fifth grader; Samantha Morris, a Southern Elementary School first grader; her sister Michele, a Southern Elementary School sixth grader; and their mother Kim, wave to teachers as they pass during the Southern York County School District's elementary school teacher parade Thursday, March 26, 2020. Elementary school teachers in the district formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students. School's have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Paige Wilson-Kageni, 16, works with fabric used to make face masks at Gusa by Victoria which is owned by her mother Victoria Kageni-Woodard, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Victoria and her three children were making the masks which are in demand amid the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Victoria said she expects to make about 100 per day. Bill Kalina photo
