York County has six new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday
York County had six new positive cases of COVID-19 at noon Monday, bumping the total to 930 since the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.
Statewide, there were 473 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 68,186.
No new deaths in York County were reported Monday, leaving the fatality total at 22. With a population of 448,273, that represents 4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, there were 15 new deaths, increasing the total to 5,139, health officials said.
Overall, 334,928 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, including 12,317 in York County.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials said.
The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:
- Nearly 1% are age 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are age 5-12;
- 2% are age 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are age 19-24;
- 37% are age 25-49;
- Nearly 25% are age 50-64; and
- Nearly 29% are age 65 or older.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments