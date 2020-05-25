York County had six new positive cases of COVID-19 at noon Monday, bumping the total to 930 since the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, there were 473 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 68,186.

No new deaths in York County were reported Monday, leaving the fatality total at 22. With a population of 448,273, that represents 4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Statewide, there were 15 new deaths, increasing the total to 5,139, health officials said.

Buy Photo Ann Elliott, R.N., left, and clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer work together at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Overall, 334,928 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, including 12,317 in York County.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in Pennsylvania, health officials said.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are age 0-4;

Nearly 1% are age 5-12;

2% are age 13-18;

Nearly 6% are age 19-24;

37% are age 25-49;

Nearly 25% are age 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are age 65 or older.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/05/25/york-county-has-six-new-positive-cases-covid-19-monday/5255194002/