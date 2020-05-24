Sunday update: York County COVID-19 death rate is 4.9 per 100,000 residents
York County had 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 at noon Sunday, pushing the total to 924 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.
Statewide, 730 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 67,713.
No new deaths were reported Sunday for York County, where the fatalities stand at 22. With a population of 448,273, that represents 4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.
There were 28 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, increasing the total to 5,124, health officials said.
A Department of Health news release states:
“There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- 25% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.
“Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.”
