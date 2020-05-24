Buy Photo A welcome message on the windows of Family First Health greeted patients and employees on the first day of York County's move into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan Friday, May 22, 2020. Black Cat Signs owner Curtis McClain painted several windows which featured pandemic health reminders for the community. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County had 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 at noon Sunday, pushing the total to 924 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, 730 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 67,713.

No new deaths were reported Sunday for York County, where the fatalities stand at 22. With a population of 448,273, that represents 4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.

There were 28 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, increasing the total to 5,124, health officials said.

A Department of Health news release states:

“There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

“Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.”

