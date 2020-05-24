Local houses of worship began reopening today, the first weekend since York County moved to the less restrictive yellow phase of the pandemic emergency.

However, they actually were among the few entities that didn't have to shut down under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Many simply didn't used that exemption, instead shifting services to virtual conference calls and other creative methods to continue worship.

That's because safety is an integral part of religion itself, said Rev. Eric Hillegas of St. John Episcopal Church in York City.

"It's part of our love of God and love of neighbor," Hillegas said. "The great summary of our faith by Jesus is love God, and love our neighbor. This is one way we're trying to do both of those together.

Like other churches, mosques and synagogues, Hillegas has utilized virtual conference calls to provide the church's services.

The church also makes personal phone calls to parishioners, he said.

Even though it's "not perfect," he said, roughly 75% of those who had previously attended in-person services have joined the updated worship procedures.

Catholic churches have utilized similar methods, said Rachel Bryson, spokesperson for the The Diocese of Harrisburg. That includes personal letters and newsletters to parishioners.

"We have seen drive through confessions and Eucharistic Adoration, live streamed talk and cooking shows from our pastors, and many more creative means of continuing to connect with the faithful during the pandemic," Bryson said.

In early April, Wolf, along with religious leaders throughout the state, released guidelines explaining potential ways to worship more safely during the pandemic that has taken more than 5,000 lives in Pennsylvania as of Sunday.

But it never explicitly ordered places of worship to close, either.

"That said, religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants, said Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger.

Those suggestions included using technology to fill in the gaps while pews remain empty.

And those suggestions have been adapted regardless of religion.

Hadee Mosque, part of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, has about 400 members from central Pennsylvania, including York County. It had to make similar adjustments for Ramadan.

Traditionally, Muslims gather for a communal meal to open the fast. But this year community members celebrated in isolation, with the mosque canceling communal prayers and asking worshipers to stay at home.

Once Ramadan is over, Muslims on Sunday were to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, when they will break their month-long fast.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, an international Muslim organization, recently provided members with guidance on how to conduct and lead an Eid service from their homes.

"Though the Community is unable to open their mosques for Eid prayer, its members will reflect with gratitude on all that it has learned during this Ramadan through service to humanity," according to a Friday news release.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, states have varied in terms of how to handle the pandemic in faith communities, which entail close-quarters contact.

Some states, such as Virginia and Maryland, have gone further than Pennsylvania. Those states have required places of worship to have no more than 10 people attending services.

As a county under the yellow phase of reopening, there are no limitations on churches but gatherings of more then 25 people are prohibited.

On Friday, President Donald Trump — who has a strong evangelical base — called for churches to completely reopen throughout the country, NPR reported.

He also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines do so safely.

"These are places that hold our society together," he said.

Still, some faith organizations have followed Wolf's slow, measured approach rather than the president's calls to swiftly reopen.

On April 24, The Pennsylvania Council of Churches wrote a letter to the governor and his administration, noting it would welcome collaboration to brainstorm how churches can safely reopen going forward.

"We are grateful that you have chosen a thoughtful and prudent path in response to this pressure." the letter read.

As of Sunday, York County has reported 924 cases of COVID-19 since start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health reported. Statewide, there have been 67,713 positive cases

York County has had 22 virus deaths. With a population of 448,273, that represents 4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.

