York County had nine new positive cases of COVID-19 at noon Saturday, pushing the total to 904 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.

Statewide, 725 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 66,983.

No new deaths were reported in York County, keeping the total at 22.

There were 112 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, increasing the total to 5,096, health officials said. Of those deaths, 3,349 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative, including 11,797 in York County, health officials said.

There are 513 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

Most of those hospitalized and most deaths have involved patients who are 65 years of age or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities, health officials said.

