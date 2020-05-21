The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, provides benefits to about 6,500 people in York County, according to the state Department of Human Services. (Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

The Wolf Administration has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to join a pilot program that will allow Pennsylvania recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy groceries online.

This program promotes social distancing and helps with the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Once active by early June, only eligible food items normally paid for by SNAP can be purchased online. No delivery fees, driver tips, and other services charges can be charged. EBT cards will also not be accepted.

The three retailers available for the program are Walmart, Amazon, and ShopRite.

For more information about SNAP visit www.compass.state.pa.us.

