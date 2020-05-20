CLOSE York area COVID-19 survivor working to help others by donating plasma. York Dispatch

York County had one new virus-related death reported at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 19 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

In addition, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 872 cases in the county as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Statewide, 143 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,767. There were also an additional 746 positive COVID-19 cases reported, raising the statewide total to 64,412 in all 67 counties, health officials said.

Overall, 293,244 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, including 10,682 in York County.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths, health officials said.

Buy Photo Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are age 0-4;

Nearly 1% are age 5-12;

1% are age 13-18;

Nearly 6% are age 19-24;

38% are age 25-49;

Nearly 27% are age 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are age 65 or older.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week York County will be moving into the yellow phase of his reopening plan Friday.

York County will be one of 12 counties in the south-central region to enter into this phase, which lifts Wolf's stay-at-home order and allows most businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis to reopen with cautions in place.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/05/20/state-health-department-reports-one-new-virus-related-death-in-york-county/5230300002/