York County had two new deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon Monday, bringing the total to 18 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

The county case total also grew to 857 after a six-case increase since Sunday.

Statewide, there were 822 additional cases and 87 new deaths. That leaves the state totals at 63,056 and 4,505, respectively, as of noon Monday.

Those new numbers came after the Department of Health over the weekend announced cases throughout the state have peaked.

There have been 277,553 people who have tested negative in the state; 10,221 of them reside in York County.

Hospital data shows that there are 31 intensive care unit beds, 180 medical or surgical beds and 36 airborne isolation room beds available in York County hospitals.

Five coronavirus patients are on ventilators, with 137 still available, according to the state health department website.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 4.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 315,800 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.5 million cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — by far the most confirmed cases of any country — with the death toll approaching 90,000.

