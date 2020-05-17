CLOSE About a thousand rally outside the capitol in Harrisburg, protesting Gov. Wolf's virus shutdowns. York Dispatch

York County had one new COVID-19 death reported Sunday, bringing the total to 16 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.

In addition, 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county were reported by the state, jumping numbers to 851.

Statewide, 15 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,418. There were also an additional 626 positive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, raising the statewide total to 62,234 in 67 counties, health officials said.

Overall, 270,670 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, including 9,999 in York County.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced York County will be moving into the yellow phase of his reopening plan next week.

York County will be one of 12 counties in the south-central region to enter into this phase, which lifts Wolf's stay-at-home order and allows most businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis to reopen with cautions in place.

