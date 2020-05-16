CLOSE

About a thousand rally outside the capitol in Harrisburg, protesting Gov. Wolf's virus shutdowns. York Dispatch

York County had one death subtracted from its total as of noon Saturday, dropping it to 15 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.

But the county had seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 835.

Statewide, 61 new deaths were reported, for a total of 4,403. Of the deaths, 3,043 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. 

There were an additional 989 positive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, raising the statewide total to 61,611 in 67 counties, health officials said.

Overall, 266,225 patients have tested negative, including 9,812 in York County.. 

Most of those hospitalized and most deaths have involved patients who are  65 years of age or older. 

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,257 cases of COVID-19 and 2,075 cases among employees, for a total of 15,332 at 556 facilities, health officials said.

PHOTOS: Reopen rally draws about a thousand protesters
John Dahl of State College protests statewide shutdowns during a Reopen PA rally in Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020. About one thousand protesters participated at the rally in front of the capitol building.
PHOTOS: Reopen rally draws about a thousand protesters
Using a borrowed knife, Bridget Nowak gives an impromptu haircut to Elizabeth Castelli of Shippensburg during a Reopen PA rally in Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020. Nowak works as a stylist at a salon in Bethel Park. About one thousand protesters participated at the rally in front of the capitol building.

Keith Zook of Dillsburg bears flags and a sign during a Reopen PA rally in Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020. About one thousand protesters participated at the rally in front of the capitol building.

Protesters broke through barriers to gather around speaker, State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, who gave a speech during a Reopen PA rally in Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020. About 1,000 protesters participated at the rally in front of the capitol building.

About a thousand protesters joined a Reopen PA rally in front of the capitol building Friday, May 15, 2020.

Linda Naugle of Mount Holly Springs joins about a thousand protesters at a Reopen PA rally in front of the capitol building Friday, May 15, 2020.

Patty Martin of Mechanicsburg joined about a thousand other protesters at a Reopen PA rally at the capitol building in Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020.





Rebeccah Bain carries a sign, and her son John, 11 months, during a Reopen PA rally in front of the capitol building Friday, May 15, 2020.

ReOpen PA founder Matt Bellis speaks during a rally at the capitol in Harrisburg during rally there. About a thousand protesters joined the Reopen PA rally Friday, May 15, 2020.

















Raeanne Hofkin sits on the capitol steps during a Reopen PA rally in Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020. About one thousand protesters participated at the rally in front of the capitol building.



A young attendee spends time with a phone during the Reopen PA rally front of the capitol building in Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020. About a thousand protesters joined the rally.

    Approximately 4,432 of the total cases are in health care workers.

    On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced virus mitigation restrictions will be eased in York County next week.

    It will be one of 12 counties in the south-central region to enter into the yellow phase, which lifts Wolf's stay-at-home order and allows most businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis to reopen.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

