CLOSE About a thousand rally outside the capitol in Harrisburg, protesting Gov. Wolf's virus shutdowns. York Dispatch

York County had one death subtracted from its total as of noon Saturday, dropping it to 15 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Health reported.

But the county had seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 835.

Statewide, 61 new deaths were reported, for a total of 4,403. Of the deaths, 3,043 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

More: Coroner: State, local officials using different death reporting methods

More: York County is slated to move to 'yellow' May 22, Wolf says

More: Springetts Walgreens shuttered briefly due to COVID-19 concerns

. (Photo: Submitted)

There were an additional 989 positive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, raising the statewide total to 61,611 in 67 counties, health officials said.

Overall, 266,225 patients have tested negative, including 9,812 in York County..

Most of those hospitalized and most deaths have involved patients who are 65 years of age or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,257 cases of COVID-19 and 2,075 cases among employees, for a total of 15,332 at 556 facilities, health officials said.

More: In major reversal, Wolf administration says Pa. to begin weekly testing of nursing home residents, employees

More: Some Pa. counties push to exclude nursing home cases from reopening formula, but experts caution against it

More: Crying Wolf: Protesters lambaste governor's lockdown orders

Approximately 4,432 of the total cases are in health care workers.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced virus mitigation restrictions will be eased in York County next week.

It will be one of 12 counties in the south-central region to enter into the yellow phase, which lifts Wolf's stay-at-home order and allows most businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis to reopen.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/05/16/saturday-update-york-county-death-total-drops-by-one-state-reports-61-new-ones/5205335002/