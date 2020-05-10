CLOSE York area COVID-19 survivor working to help others by donating plasma. York Dispatch

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in York County, with the statewide total at 56,611 on Sunday, the state Health Department reported.

The state also reported 19 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 3,707. York County did not have any new deaths reported on Sunday, leaving the toll at 13 since the outbreak began.

There have been 773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County since the beginning of the outbreak, with 8,621 patients in the county testing negative.

Statewide, 227,772 Pennsylvanians have also tested negative in all 67 counties, the state reported.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths, health officials said.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Less than 1% are age 0-4;

Less than 1% are age 5-12;

1% are age 13-18;

Nearly 6% are age 19-24;

37% are age 25-49;

Nearly 26% are age 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are age 65 or older.

