CLOSE

York area COVID-19 survivor working to help others by donating plasma. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in York County, with the statewide total at 56,611 on Sunday, the state Health Department reported.

The state also reported 19 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 3,707. York County did not have any new deaths reported on Sunday, leaving the toll at 13 since the outbreak began.

There have been 773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County since the beginning of the outbreak, with 8,621 patients in the county testing negative. 

Statewide, 227,772 Pennsylvanians have also tested negative in all 67 counties, the state reported.

More: York County DA won’t prosecute nonessential businesses for violating shutdown order, tells police not to cite them

More: Still shuttered: Wolf doesn't clear York County for 'yellow' reopening phase

More: After show is canceled, Selinsgrove Speedway issues statement disputing state 'narrative'

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths, health officials said.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

  • Less than 1% are age 0-4;
  • Less than 1% are age 5-12;
  • 1% are age 13-18;
  • Nearly 6% are age 19-24; 
  • 37% are age 25-49; 
  • Nearly 26% are age 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are age 65 or older.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

PHOTOS: York Revolution offers drive-thru meal during stay home season o...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Daneen Collier, left, of York City, gets her food order from York Revolution premium services director Kate Hammond following Collier's lap around the ballpark during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Daneen Collier, left, of York City, gets her food order from York Revolution premium services director Kate Hammond following Collier's lap around the ballpark during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Doug Eppler, director of marketing for the York Revolution, ushers fans around the warning track during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Doug Eppler, director of marketing for the York Revolution, ushers fans around the warning track during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Revolution premium services director Kate Hammond, left, hands Rachel Stambach, of Springettsbury Township, her food order during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution premium services director Kate Hammond, left, hands Rachel Stambach, of Springettsbury Township, her food order during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Revolution premium services director Kate Hammond receives payment from patrons during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. On what would have marked the Revolution's season opening home game, fans had the opportunity to buy a meal and then drive a lap around the warning track before picking up their food order. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution premium services director Kate Hammond receives payment from patrons during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. On what would have marked the Revolution's season opening home game, fans had the opportunity to buy a meal and then drive a lap around the warning track before picking up their food order. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Doug Eppler, director of marketing for the York Revolution, ushers fans around the warning track during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Doug Eppler, director of marketing for the York Revolution, ushers fans around the warning track during the first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The first York Revolution Drive-Thru at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Friday, May 8, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/05/10/sunday-update-york-county-has-6-new-covid-19-cases/3105082001/