The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County food banks struggling to meet increased demand will be getting a boost through a new U.S. Department of Agriculture program that is expected to provide organizations with thousands of fresh food boxes come June, officials said.

The USDA, which estimates it will spend $300 million each month on the Farmers to Families Food Box program, is contracting with agricultural producers to provide fresh meat, dairy and produce to be distributed to regional food banks and nonprofits across the country.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is working with the USDA as a liaison to help distribute food boxes to local organizations, including the York County Food Bank, New Hope Ministries and the York Benevolent Association. 

"It's wonderful for farmers and for food producers," said Joe Arthur, executive director for the Central PA Food Bank. "It's also a win for people in need because it's great, healthy food."

PHOTOS: York County Food Bank provides for thousands at distribution
Traffic is directed during a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo
Cars align with open tailgates while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Sue Nelson of East Berlin loads food boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. The York County Food Bank served 18,000 families during its second distribution from its new location according to Jennifer Brillhart, executive director. Bill Kalina photoBill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Michele Thurmond loads a box into a car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers Taryn Keller of Wrightsville, left, and Sally Roberts of Dallastown load boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Debbie Krout hauls a food box to a waiting car during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Krout is a former program director at the food bank. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers use small fork lifts while providing food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
Cars align, many with open tailgates, while waiting to enter a York County Food Bank drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York gets a breather while loading cars during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Nicole Delgado of West York loads a box into a truck bed during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman packs boxes during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteers Jeremiah Tome of Red Lion and Maddy Abel of Springettsbury Township direct traffic while supplying food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank staff and volunteers provide food during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at a new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
York County Food Bank volunteer Morgan Lehman places a box during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the food bank's new distribution location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
A patron of the York County Food Bank brought a dog along to its distribution Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at its new location at the former Kmart store at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Food bank distributions will take place there from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location at 254 W. Princess St. in York City. Bill Kalina photo
    While farmers are grappling with excess product going to waste due to losing school and restaurant clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks are struggling to meet increased demand, Arthur said.

    The program will report the contractors by mid-May and begin distributing the food boxes by early June, Arthur said.

    Arthur, who estimates receiving upward of 10,000 food boxes through the USDA's program, said the Central PA Food Bank, with its large storage facilities, can handle massive quantities of boxes better than local food banks can.

    "It'll be a very large help for the crisis response," he said. "This will be an additional healthy food box that will have all this great, fresh dairy and meat products."

    Likewise, Jennifer Brillhart, president and CEO of York County Food Bank, said that through this new program, her organization will be able to better serve a growing community of people who need services. 

    "The intent is really good, and it's a great way to make sure we're helping out farmers and at the same time providing additional food items to those in need," she said.

    Brillhart said individuals requesting services at the York County Food Bank have jumped by 400% since March.

    In response to this growing demand, the York County Food Bank expanded to a second location, at 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township.

    "We needed to step up and be there for the community," Brillhart said. "It's just not possible to meet the demands at our current location."

    Food bank distributions take place from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Springettsbury location and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its first location, at 254 W. Princess St. 

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

