Gov. Tom Wolf announced the reopening of 24 counties in the northwest and north-central regions of the state, moving them from red to yellow beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 8. York Dispatch

Gov. Tom Wolf extended the stay-at-home orders affecting most Pennsylvanians until June 4 and issued new orders for the 24 counties moving to a less restrictive “yellow” phase. The current orders, originally issued April 1, would have expired at midnight Thursday.

Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine announced Thursday that the orders for all counties currently in a “red” phase – most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties – would remain the same as the original stay-at-home orders, the governor’s office stated in a news release.

The stay-at-home order restricts movement to certain health or safety-related travel, or travel to a job at an employer designated by Wolf’s administration as “life-sustaining.”

PHOTOS: Protesters rally outside Gov. Wolf's home for state to reopen
Posted!

    The measures are designed to slow the spread of the virus and give the state’s hospitals time to increase its staffing, equipment and bed space.

    The order for the 24 counties moving to yellow on Friday provides guidance addressing “the limited reopening of businesses in the yellow phase, detailing those businesses previously deemed non-life-sustaining as being permitted to reopen if they follow the guidance for safety for staff, customers, and facility.”

    Those counties are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

