Sunday update: 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County
There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, bringing the statewide total to 49,267, according to the state Department of Health.
Protesters rally outside of Gov. Wolf’s home in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. York Dispatch
There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, part of the 962 new cases in the state of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
The state also reported 26 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 2,444. There have been 49,267 cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania.
There have been 679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County since the beginning of the outbreak and 11 deaths, with the two most recent being reported Friday.
There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative in the state in all 67 counties, including 7,459 in York County, health officials said.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths, health officials said.
The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:
- Nearly 1% are age 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are age 5-12;
- 1% are age 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are age 19-24;
- 38% are age 25-49;
- Nearly 27% are age 50-64; and
- Nearly 27% are age 65 or older.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
