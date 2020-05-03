CLOSE Protesters rally outside of Gov. Wolf’s home in Mount Wolf, Saturday, May 2, 2020. York Dispatch

There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, part of the 962 new cases in the state of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

The state also reported 26 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 2,444. There have been 49,267 cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania.

More: While others begin easing COVID-19 restrictions, York County still in 'red phase'

More: Pa. schools expected to reopen in fall, officials say

More: Local golfers enjoy first day on the links after courses reopen across Pennsylvania

There have been 679 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County since the beginning of the outbreak and 11 deaths, with the two most recent being reported Friday.

There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative in the state in all 67 counties, including 7,459 in York County, health officials said.

Buy Photo Ann Elliott, R.N., left, and clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer work together at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths, health officials said.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are age 0-4;

Nearly 1% are age 5-12;

1% are age 13-18;

Nearly 6% are age 19-24;

38% are age 25-49;

Nearly 27% are age 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are age 65 or older.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/05/03/sunday-update-15-new-cases-covid-19-york-county/3074504001/