Mask-making kits are now available at WellSpan donation drop-off locations with hopes of reaching the goal of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

The challenge, part of a nationwide effort coordinating efforts to produce personal protective equipment, is a collaboration between manufacturers, businesses and individuals to end the shortage of masks, which are difficult to find in some areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While WellSpan Health is funding the material to make 50,000 masks, it's partnering with Mennonite Disaster Services, which will be packaging the kits of pre-cut material.

Each kit has enough material and instructions for sewing 50 masks, according to a news release.

WellSpan is asking mask-makers to return the completed masks to the same donation site where they picked up the kits.

Mask kits can be picked up at WellSpan’s donation sites Monday through Friday at the following locations:

York: 601 Memory Lane, open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hanover: WellSpan Health and Surgery Center, 1227 Baltimore St., open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chambersburg: 1660 Orchard Drive, open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg: 450 S. Washington St., open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ephrata: 501 Alexander Drive, open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lebanon: WellSpan Internal Medicine, 717 S. Eighth St., open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Individuals interested in making or donating masks should visit www.wellspan.org/to download the mask pattern or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641.

