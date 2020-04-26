CLOSE New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, bringing the statewide total to 41,165, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

The state also reported 13 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,550. There were no new deaths reported in York County.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state, that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine stated in a news release Sunday. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community."

To date there have been eight deaths due to the contagious disease, 593 confirmed cases and 6,326 negative test results in in York County.

Statewide, there are 157,428 patients who have tested negative as of Sunday.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

