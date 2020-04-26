Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Sunday update: 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County
The state reported 13 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,550.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Sunday update: 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County
New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch
There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, bringing the statewide total to 41,165, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.
The state also reported 13 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,550. There were no new deaths reported in York County.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state, that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine stated in a news release Sunday. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community."
To date there have been eight deaths due to the contagious disease, 593 confirmed cases and 6,326 negative test results in in York County.
More: York County has fewer coronavirus deaths than initially reported
More: Pennsylvania releases COVID-19 cases by ZIP code
More: AARP calls on Pennsylvania to release list of nursing homes with coronavirus cases
Statewide, there are 157,428 patients who have tested negative as of Sunday.
The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
- 38% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 62
- 2 of 62
- 3 of 62
- 4 of 62
- 5 of 62
- 6 of 62
- 7 of 62
- 8 of 62
- 9 of 62
- 10 of 62
- 11 of 62
- 12 of 62
- 13 of 62
- 14 of 62
- 15 of 62
- 16 of 62
- 17 of 62
- 18 of 62
- 19 of 62
- 20 of 62
- 21 of 62
- 22 of 62
- 23 of 62
- 24 of 62
- 25 of 62
- 26 of 62
- 27 of 62
- 28 of 62
- 29 of 62
- 30 of 62
- 31 of 62
- 32 of 62
- 33 of 62
- 34 of 62
- 35 of 62
- 36 of 62
- 37 of 62
- 38 of 62
- 39 of 62
- 40 of 62
- 41 of 62
- 42 of 62
- 43 of 62
- 44 of 62
- 45 of 62
- 46 of 62
- 47 of 62
- 48 of 62
- 49 of 62
- 50 of 62
- 51 of 62
- 52 of 62
- 53 of 62
- 54 of 62
- 55 of 62
- 56 of 62
- 57 of 62
- 58 of 62
- 59 of 62
- 60 of 62
- 61 of 62
- 62 of 62
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments